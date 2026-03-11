Melvin’s And Napalm Death Join Forces on New Song “RIP The God”

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 11th, 2026 - 3:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Heavy music icons Melvins and Napalm Death have teamed up for a ferocious new collaborative track titled “RIP The God.” The song arrives alongside an accompanying video that captures the chaotic energy of the collaboration. Together, the release offers another glimpse into the bands’ joint project Savage Imperial Death March, which is scheduled for wider release on April 10.

“RIP The God” blends the signature styles of both bands into a dense, noisy assault. The track opens with a jagged guitar riff from Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne that drives the song forward with a slightly off-kilter rhythm. The riff cycles with an unusual timing shift that creates a sense of instability, a detail that adds to the song’s abrasive personality.

According to ThePRP, Shane Embury explained that the riff includes “a hiccup right at the end of the riff cycle,” which makes the pattern both simple and difficult to lock into while performing. The track piles on layers of distorted guitars, grinding bass, and bursts of noise effects that amplify the track’s chaotic atmosphere.

Vocally, the song leans into the aggressive intensity fans expect from Napalm Death. The performance feels raw and confrontational, matching the dense wall of sound created by the instrumental sections. The track feels like a collision between sludge metal grooves and grindcore fury, reflecting the long histories of both bands pushing the boundaries of heavy music. A music video has yet to be released.

“RIP The God” appears on the upcoming expanded edition of Savage Imperial Death March, a full collaboration between members of both bands rather than a traditional split release. The album originated as a limited tour-only release during the groups’ joint run before being expanded with additional tracks and new artwork for its upcoming wide release.