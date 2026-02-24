The Melvins & Napalm Death Announce Collaborative Album Savage Imperial Death March For April 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Tossing Coins Into The Fountain Of Fuck”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2026 - 5:23 PM

On February 11, 2026, The Melvins and Napalm Death announced a new collaborative album titled Savage Imperial Death March, set for release on April 10 through Ipecac Recordings. This is a full joint album, not a split, with members of both bands writing and recording together. While the title comes from their shared tour name in 2016 and again in 2025, this marks the first time the two bands have created a complete studio album as one project.

The lead single “Tossing Coins Into The Fountain Of Fuck” premiered the day before the announcement on SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal with Jose Mangin. The song is fast heavy and aggressive, combining the Melvins’ crushing riffs with Napalm Death’s direct and relentless style. Vocals from Buzz Osborne and Barney Greenway trade off and collide, giving the track a sharp edge that feels raw and immediate.

The album was recorded at the Melvins’ studio in Los Angeles. Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover worked side by side with Napalm Death members Barney Greenway, bassist Shane Embury and guitarist John Cooke. The sessions were built on shared ideas, with riffs and structures coming together quickly and being recorded on the spot. Everyone involved has described the process as equal and instinct driven rather than carefully planned.

Savage Imperial Death March features eight tracks and new artwork by Mackie Osborne, along with two songs not included on a limited tour version released in 2025. The album captures both bands at their most direct, focused on energy collaboration and not caring about expectations.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Tracklist

01 Tossing Coins Into The Fountain Of Fuck

02 Some Kind of Antichrist

03 Awful Handwriting

04 Nine Days Of Rain

05 Rip The God

06 Stealing Horses

07 Comparison Is The Thief Of Joy