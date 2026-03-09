mxdwn Music

Jonny Greenwood, Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajasthan Express Announce New Album Ranjha For May 2026 Release, Share Title Track

March 9th, 2026 - 3:59 PM

Jonny Greenwood, Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajasthan Express Announce New Album Ranjha For May 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood and The Rajasthan Express will release their new album, Ranjha through World Circuit/BMG on May 8. Produced by Sam Petts-Davies and recorded at Greenwood’s Oxfordshire studio, the album is the follow-up to 2015’s widely acclaimed album, Junun. Presented on special Red & Coral Splatter vinyl in a gatefold sleeve CD and as a download, Ranjha is available now for pre-order.

To coincide with today’s announcement, the group has unveiled the title track alongside a video filmed by Ian Patrick. As a whole, the music is awesome by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a fantastic folk vibe, while the beautiful vocal performances sizzles the atmosphere with lovely harmonies and melodies. Also, the music video gives viewers a chance to watch the band perform the ditty in a recording studio.

Ranjha Track List

  1. SHIQWA
  2. MARBOLOT
  3. RANJHA
  4. SHEMESH
  5. SHIQWA (REPRISE)
  6. ISHQ-E-MAJNUN
  7. SAQI
  8. MARBOLOT (REPRISE)
  9. AVIV
  10. MUSTT
  11. SHARMINDA

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

