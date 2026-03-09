Jonny Greenwood, Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajasthan Express Announce New Album Ranjha For May 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 3:59 PM

Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood and The Rajasthan Express will release their new album, Ranjha through World Circuit/BMG on May 8. Produced by Sam Petts-Davies and recorded at Greenwood’s Oxfordshire studio, the album is the follow-up to 2015’s widely acclaimed album, Junun. Presented on special Red & Coral Splatter vinyl in a gatefold sleeve CD and as a download, Ranjha is available now for pre-order.

To coincide with today’s announcement, the group has unveiled the title track alongside a video filmed by Ian Patrick. As a whole, the music is awesome by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a fantastic folk vibe, while the beautiful vocal performances sizzles the atmosphere with lovely harmonies and melodies. Also, the music video gives viewers a chance to watch the band perform the ditty in a recording studio.

Ranjha Track List

SHIQWA MARBOLOT RANJHA SHEMESH SHIQWA (REPRISE) ISHQ-E-MAJNUN SAQI MARBOLOT (REPRISE) AVIV MUSTT SHARMINDA

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat