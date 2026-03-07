Bruce Hornsby Joins Forces With Bonnie Raitt On Collaborative New Single & Video “Ecstatic”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 7th, 2026 - 2:00 PM

Bruce Hornsby has teamed up with Bonnie Raitt for a new song “Ecstatic.” A music video was released along with the new single. “Ecstatic,” blends a soulful voice of Hornsby to create a Gospel hymn type tune. The new song is upbeat and happy. In the new music video, it shows the LSU Women’s Basketball Team in a team hype circle and dancing to the music. The Grammy award winning musician is releasing a new album, with this being the fourth song on that album.

The New album is titled Indigo Park, and it is described as a mix of extreme emotions between songs. Hornsby has been a longtime basketball fan. He is a fan of the LSU Tigers and asked them to be in the video. The video was filmed on the LSU campus. Hornsby not only just a fan, but his son, former player for the Tigers.

Kieth Hornsby is a former shooting guard and now graduate assistant for the Men’s Basketball Program. Hornsby, in his seventies has created Indigo Park blending styles of a bunch of different genres. These including rock, bluegrass, jazz and classical. Hornsby will go on tour this spring and summer with a total of 50 dates that will be playing across the U.S. Indigo Park is available for pre-order now.