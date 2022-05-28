Danielle Haim & Bruce Hornsby Debut Meditative New Song And Video “Days Ahead”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 28th, 2022 - 10:58 AM

One of the members from Haim- the iconic pop group that brought you Este and Alana Haim, appears with the wonderfully talented Bruce Hornsby for their new track “Days Ahead”.

Back from their latest single, “Lost Track”, Danielle Haim works with Hornsby to deliver a beautiful track. The song is taken from Hornsby’s new album Flicted which just released yesterday, May 27. Hornsby directed and filmed the entire music video himself throughout the pandemic, according to Pitchfork.

The song starts off with a light piano solo, as Hornsby starts off with a message about the loss of love, but also hope in that love will surely come eventually. Hornsby is optimistic of this in the chorus, “There will be days ahead, I’m pretty sure. Brightening lighter rays in this world.” In the second half of the second verse, the guitarist/singer Haim steps in, “I told you what I learned today. That this all too shall pass away.” These lyrics of hope for the future is extremely reminiscent of the pandemic.

While Hornsby and Haim are good on their own, together, they are unstoppable. In certain parts of the song where they duet together, they perfectly harmonize and compliment each other.

Like the song, the music video has nostalgic feeling, which associate to the song’s message. The camera shows two figures going through rough times of finding love again-remembering times together, before hugging in the end.

See Alana Haim in the Bafta Awards here!

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna