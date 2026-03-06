Anna Von Hausswolff Announces Postponement Of North American Tour Dates To 2027 Due To Visa Issues

Home News Steven Taylor March 6th, 2026 - 4:59 PM

Swedish musician has announced that her North American tour in support of 2025’s Iconoclasts, meant to begin later this month, has been delayed to 2027 due to issues obtaining visas for her bandmates. As BrooklynVegan and TheLineofBestFit both report, the singer announced the news in an Instagram post, where she provided an explanation for the delay and offered fans the updated tour dates. The post can be found below.

“Hi USA, you slick little monster,” the post opens. Announcing the delay, the post explains that Hausswolff’s band’s US visas have not been approved, meaning the band is unable to travel to the country to perform currently. “It’s unclear why this is happening,” the post reads. “We have done everything we can, but we are left with no other choice but to move the tour dates. Unfortunately the Canada dates are also affected.” The post goes on to say there is a silver lining, as the newly rescheduled tour will feature more cities with larger crews and venues. “We are going to make this up to you,” Hausswolff wrote. “All tickets remain valid, and refunds will be provided to everyone who needs one. Please note the venue changes! Thank you for your patience and trust ”

Initially set to begin on March 16th with a show in San Francisco, the newly rescheduled dates now instead start on January 7th. The tour will comprise of ten total shows across the month, ending with a performance at the Knockdown Center in New York.

Anna Von Hausswolff 2027 North American Tour Dates