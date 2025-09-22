Anna Von Hausswolff Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 3:08 PM

Swedish musician and composer Anna Von Hausswolff announced a tour across the United States in support of the release of Iconoclasts, her upcoming sixth studio album set for release on October 31st.

The new dates follow showings across the UK in December of this year. The North American showings are set to take place in March, before she returns to the UK in May for shows in Germany. The North America tour is set to hit San Francisco and Los Angeles first, later visiting Chicago, New York, D.C. and Toronto. Pre-Sale tickets are available to fans on Wednesday, September 24th, with general sale coming that Friday on the 26th and both on Hausswolff’s official website.

ICONOCLASTS North American Tour Dates

03/17/25 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar

03/18/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Facing Atlas

03/20/25 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

03/22/25 – Toronto, ON – The Drake

03/25/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Zone One

03/26/25 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd