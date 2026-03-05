Zack De La Rocha, Roger Gastman & Joseph Pattisall Produce Beyond The Streets Documentary Dead City Punx

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 5:22 PM

BEYOND THE STREETS is proud to present its latest documentary, DEAD CITY PUNX. The movie follows a band Dead City Punx, whose massive illegal outdoor shows are full of fireworks, fistfights, bonfires and graffiti pit them against the LAPD, LAFD and the mayor and ultimately resuscitating LA’s music scene while forcing the viewer to question what DIY and punk really means when sh*t gets real.

The documentary premieres on Thursday on April 16, in Los Angeles, CA, at The Regent Theater. There will be two screenings: 6:30 p.m. (featuring a special DJ set by Keith Morris of the Circle Jerks) and 9:30 p.m. (featuring a SURPRISE GUEST). People van get tickets HERE and HERE. The next day, April 17, there is a gallery opening at BEYOND THE STREETS. DEAD CITY PUNX is executive produced by Roger Gastman, Joseph Pattisall and Zack de la Rocha.

Born from stolen equipment and street life connections, the band Dead City Punx, Meka, Grumpy, Mike and Adrian, built stages for their shows from shoplifted wood, used social media as their “bat signal” and turned every performance into a crime scene complete with graffiti backdrops, bonfires, and police helicopters.

Through fan-filmed concert footage and exclusive interviews, DEAD CITY PUNX captures how four outcasts from society’s margins ignited a pandemic-era music movement that challenged definitions of public space, rebellion, and the right to assemble. BEYOND THE STREETS presents the story of Dead City Punks – raw, unfiltered and as real as their shows.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson