Godflesh To Stop Touring Following Justin K. Broadrick’s Hernia Surgery, Final Two Studio Albums In Progress

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Industrial metal pioneers Godflesh have announced that they will stop touring following serious health complications faced by frontman Justin K. Broadrick. The decision comes after Broadrick recently underwent surgery for a severe inguinal hernia. While the band’s live era is coming to an end, they still plan to release two final studio albums before concluding the project.

Broadrick shared the news in a detailed statement explaining that he required significant open abdominal surgery to repair a large hernia that had nearly become an emergency. The operation involved a major incision and has left him with a weakened abdominal wall. As a result, continuing to perform the physically demanding vocals associated with Godflesh could put him at risk for additional hernias or even catastrophic damage.

According to MetalInjection, Broadrick said his doctor made it clear that performing live with the same level of intensity was no longer safe. The musician explained that shouting and screaming during Godflesh performances places too much strain on his abdomen, meaning the band’s live activity effectively ended the day of his surgery.

Although touring has stopped, the band’s studio work is not finished yet. Godflesh have completed the recording of what will be their penultimate album titled Decay, which is currently being mixed and is expected to arrive later this year through Relapse Records. A second and final album has already been written and is planned to be recorded later in 2026. Once that release arrives, Broadrick says there will be no additional Godflesh studio albums or live performances.

Broadrick confirmed he will continue making music through other projects that require less physically demanding performances.