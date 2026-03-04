Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Announce Spring 2026 West Coast Tour Dates, Share New Live Performance Video Of “The Salt Crown”

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 4th, 2026 - 3:28 PM

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum have announced a new set of Spring 2026 West Coast tour dates alongside a dramatic new live performance video of their epic “The Salt Crown.” The clip, recorded at Festival de Musique de Création in Chicoutimi, offers a powerful glimpse into the band’s theatrical and intense stage presence. Fans can expect an expansive West Coast run with dates in California, Arizona, Oregon and Washington in late May.

According to FloodMagazine, the group teased the video and shared their full list of upcoming performances as ticketing went live.

The group is celebrating the ongoing lifecycle of their creatively daring catalog with these select stops, promising performances that draw on their unique blend of progressive rock, performance art and experimental sounds. The live video release highlights their signature intensity and visually engaging stagecraft as they perform the nine-minute centerpiece live. Along with the revealing new footage, the announcement has reignited buzz around seeing Sleepytime Gorilla Museum perform “The Salt Crown” and other favorites on this intimate spring run.

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Tour Dates:

5/21/26 – Lodge Room – Highland Park, CA

5/22/26 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

5/23/26 – Cafe Colonial – Sacramento, CA

5/27/26 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

5/28/26 – Humboldt Brews – Arcata, CA

5/29/26 – Aladdin Theater – Portland, OR