Winterfylleth Unveil Intense New Single & Video “To The Edge Of Tyranny”

Today, Winterfylleth have released a new single, “To The Edge of Tyranny”, taken from their anthemic new album, ‘The Imperious Horizon’, set for release on September 13th via Candlelight / Spinefarm. “To The Edge of Tyranny” plunges listeners into the abyss of the band’s darkest core with remarkable brevity. With each note,Winterfylleth reveals the stark realities of a world teetering on the brink of chaos, where the weight of tyranny looms and the struggle for freedom resonates with unsettling clarity.

As for the music video, the whole visual pretty intense because of how each dark and maddening scene shows the band performing the song inside their dark and crazy world that is filled with endless mayhem. Also, the scenes gives a story of what it is like to be in Winterfylleth’s crazy and magical world.

The Imperious Horizon features nine new tracks of intense and atmospheric black metal that further deepen the strength of material in the Winterfylleth arsenal. It is set to be one of the darkest, most enthralling and most essential records to be released in 2024. Also, the album is the first album to feature guitarist and backing vocalist Russell Dobson as a writing member. Dobson, who joined the group in 2020 and is also actively involved in the black metal band Necronautical, stepped in following the departure of Dan Capp shortly after The Reckoning Dawn.