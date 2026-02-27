Lamb Of God Unleash Killer New Single “Blunt Force Blues”

Home News Steven Taylor February 27th, 2026 - 4:58 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Heavy metal group Lamb of God shared a new single today, “Blunt Force Blues,” off their forthcoming album, next month’s Into Oblivion. This release follows the sharing of the album’s title track last month. The new track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The track quickly explodes with violent guitars and drumming, as one would expect from the band, though the “Blues” in the name might have lead you to believe otherwise. With the new single, lead singer Randy Blythe reflected on the formative years of the band. “We learned how to play by watching and hanging out with other local dudes,” he said. “That’s what we aspired to do – keep up with good local bands. They were just as much of an influence on us as any of the bigger bands from different cities.” Lead guitarist and founding member Mark Morton also saw the song, and coming album as a whole, as an opportunity to reflect on his work and perspective gained over the many years the band has been playing. “For me, the album is about having the space to breathe creatively and not feeling like we have to keep up with any trend or expectation,” he said. “It feels nice to be untethered from any agenda beyond rallying around the notion of, ‘Let’s just make music that we think is cool,’ which is really where it all started.”

Into Oblivion, the twelfth studio album from the band, is expected for release on March 13th, 2026.