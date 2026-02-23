Daft Punk Share New Music Video For “Human After All” Featuring Clips From 2006’s Electroma

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 3:14 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, five years ago today, Daft Punk posted a video announcing they were breaking up. The French electronic duo is still defunct, unfortunately, but that doesn’t mean Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo are done celebrating their helmeted past. They just released a new music video for their 2005 single “Human After All” featuring footage from Electroma, their 2006 sci-fi film, that was edited by Cédric Hervet.

What is really cool about the music video is how viewers get to see Daft Punk drive a car through the desert and eventually pass through a residential town. As they observe neighbors outside on a sunny day,dining on a cafe patio, getting married at a chapel, pushing their children on playground swings, they clock that each one of them is also wearing a helmet. The whole thing is fun to watch and surely, Daft Punk’s fans will enjoy the music video as well.

Last fall, Daft Punk joined Fortnite and released a collection of Human After All remixes on vinyl to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. Among the artists who reworked the songs were Justice, Soulwax, Basement Jaxx, Erol Alkan, and the Juan Maclean. Human was the band’s third full-length overall, and wasn’t followed up until nearly a decade later with what would become Daft Punk’s final album, Random Access Memories.