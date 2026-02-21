Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Team Up For Collaborative New Track “Good Flirts”

Home News Nick Aagesen February 21st, 2026 - 4:38 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar have collaborated again for a banging new track “Good Flirts,” this comes from Pitchfork. Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Link Up for New Song “Good Flirts” | Pitchfork This comes of Baby Keems new album Ca$ino. The cousins have collaborated in the past on songs like “Family Ties,” and 2023’s “Hillbillies.” Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Release New Surprise Single, “The Hillbillies”

The New single describes a girl calling “on a Friday Night,” and Baby Keem remining about the girl and the life he has now without her. Lamar comes in with his own verse and then he and Keem come together to sing. The song gives fans a melody to sing when they are remembering past relationships or hook ups, with a catchy “You used to call my phone on a Friday Night, it’s been over twice.”

Ca$ino is Baby Keems second studio album and been in the works for a while with his last The Melodic Blue back in 2021. Keem will be performing this year on tour across the US and Europe. He will be starting this spring into late summer. Lamar who has a very successful Grammy award winning career of his own spoke about his cousin in Documentary shorts during Ca$inos production. Lamar saying he was surprised at the talent of Keem when he sent him his beats. “I was like, damn you actually good at this, too,” Lamar said of Keem.

Ca$ino is available now on all platforms. Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna.