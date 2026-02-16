Skip Marley Shares Reimagining Of “One Love” In Honor Of Late Grandfather Bob Marley

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 6:26 PM

Today, Skip Marley pays homage to his iconic grandfather Bob Marley with his rendition of the Wailers’s classic, “One Love,” which is out now across all platforms through Tuff Gong International/Def Jam Recordings. The video for the song was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica, alongside the adidas campaign at the Bob Marley Museum, as well as at Tuff Gong Studio, founded by Bob Marley. The song is inspired by and released in celebration of the adidas x Bob Marley Foundation capsule collection, available now. Skip Marley’s rendition both upholds a longstanding family tradition and honors Bob Marley’s enduring cultural legacy, bridging generations through music, style, and message.

As only he can, Skip brings fresh fire to this version of “One Love.” Bold horns resonate skyward as a full-bodied beat drives the track forward. Over the vibrant soundscape, Skip delivers the iconic lyrics with raw reverence : “One love, one heart, let’s get together and feel alright.” For the Marley family, the release marks a full-circle moment, passing this timeless anthem from one generation to the next while placing it in the hands of a defining voice of 21st-century reggae.

“Football and music, both languages of unity, run deep in Jamaican culture,” says Skip Marley. “‘One Love’ has always belonged to the people. My grandfather’s music continues to uplift and inspire people to stand for something greater than themselves. That message still moves the world today. Reimaging the song for the adidas x Bob Marley Collection is a full-circle moment for my family and I; honoring my grandfather’s legacy while connecting music, football, and culture in a way that feels true to who we are.”