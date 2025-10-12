Skip Marley Shares Resilient New Single “Cry Wolf”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 12th, 2025 - 3:13 AM

Skip Marley returns with his new single “Cry Wolf,” out now through Tuff Gong International and Def Jam Recordings. Written by Marley and produced by KTOE and Kardinal, the song blends modern reggae with touches of hip hop and soul. It speaks about unity and pushing back against corruption. Marley says the track is about standing together “against all odds” and facing the lies and systems that keep people divided.

The music has a rhythm that hits with purpose, driven by heavy drums and a deep groove. Marley’s voice cuts through with clarity as he sings about feeding the poor, helping the weak and seeing through false leaders. There is tension in the beat, but also strength, the kind that comes from knowing what is right.

“Cry Wolf” follows his recent single “In Our Sight,” continuing his streak of songs that deal with truth and perseverance. The new release shows Marley carrying his family’s message forward in his own way. It is a song that asks people to look closer, stay aware and keep faith in something larger than the noise around them.