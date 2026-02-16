Obscura Release Striking New Video For “Stardust”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 6:07 PM

Today, German progressive metal innovators Obscura has released a brand-new music video for the track, “Stardust,” which is taken from the band’s critically acclaimed album ,A Sonication. As a whole, everything is great because the visually striking clip sets the stage for the band’s upcoming global trek and offers fans a first glimpse into the sonic and thematic direction of the next touring cycle. Serving as a cinematic prelude to the A Sonication World Tour 2026, the “Stardust” video captures the cosmic atmosphere and technical intensity that define Obscura’s latest chapter by blending futuristic imagery with the band’s signature musicianship.

While talking about the music video, the band’s mastermind Steffen Kummerer said: “We are pleased to present our new music video, created once again in collaboration with our long-time director Mirko Witzki. Stardust, taken from our latest album A Sonication, reveals a more melodic, fragile, and atmospheric side of the record. Join us on the road across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia as part of the A Sonication World Tour (2025–2028).”