Obscura Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Allegaeon

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

German progressive death metal band Obscura are set to return to the U.S. this spring for the Stardust Tour. The 18-date run begins on March 15, at the legendary Whisky-A-Go-Go in Hollywood and the tour includes key stops in Austin, Philadelphia, and Detroit before concluding on April 3, in Roseville, CA. The band will be joined by Allegaeon, Cognitive and Cryptosis. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Obscura’s Steffen Kummerer said: “OBSCURA will return to the United States in March and April 2026 as part of the ongoing ‘A Sonication World Tour’ (2025–2027). We look forward to presenting material from the new album alongside a selection of deep cuts that have never been performed live before. Joining us are Allegaeon and Cognitive from the United States—both leading forces in modern technical and progressive death metal—and Dutch avant-garde thrash unit Cryptosis, completing a powerful and diverse lineup. The ‘Stardust USA 2026’ tour promises an immersive and uncompromising live experience for our North American fans.”

Stardust Tour Dates

3/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go

3/14 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

3/15 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3/16 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

3/17 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective

3/18 – Haltom City, TX – Haltom Theater

3/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

3/24 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

3/25 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

3/26 – Rochester, NY – Photo City Music All

3/27 – Lakewood, OH – Mercury Music Lounge

3/28 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

3/29 – Joilet, IL – The Forge

3/30 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse On Broadway

3/31 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

4/1 – Salt Late City, UT – Aces High Saloon

4/2 – Reno, NV – Club Underground

4/3 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post