J.Cole Announces Summer 2026 ‘The Fall-Off’ North American Tour Dates

Today, J. Cole has announced a major global tour spanning North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Fall-Off Tour headline arena run will hit 50+ cities across 15+ countries, which will be kicking off on Saturday, July 11, in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center. The tour will make stops in Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Sydney, Auckland and other places, For tickets and more information, click here.

On another note, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merch item, early tour merch shopping before the public and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected and for more information, visit here.

The Fall-Off Tour Dates

7/11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

7/14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

7/15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

7/ 17— Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

7/20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

7/23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

7/25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

7/27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

7/ 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

8/4 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

8/5 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena

8/7 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

8/11 — Chicago, IL — United Center

8/15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

8/16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

8/18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

8/19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

8/21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

8/24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

8/25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

8/27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

8/29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

9/1 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

9/ — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

9/6 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

9/9 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

9/10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

9/13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

9/14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

9/16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

9/19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

9/23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum

