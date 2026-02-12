Myrkur Unveils Cinematic New Video For “Touch My Love And Die”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2026 - 11:22 AM

Ahead of her performance at Dansk Melodi Grand Prix this weekend, composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Myrkur, has shared an epic new video for her competition entry, “Touch My Love And Die”. Filmed on Northern Europe’s highest mountain pass, Sognefjellet, directors Line Klungseth Johansen and Øystein Moe powerfully capture the single’s cinematic grandeur that feels more like a ritual than a song.

While talking about the music video, Johansen says: “We wanted to contrast the intimate performance moments with vast, elemental landscapes. The burning forest, ice lake, and mountain sequences were conceived as emotional extensions of the song, placing Amalie in environments that feel both fragile and powerful. The natural locations were chosen for their raw, dramatic qualities, reinforcing the intensity and scale of the track.”

“Touch My Love And Die” is a ballad in which Myrkur’s various musical expressions merge into a new whole. The sound incorporates elements from metal, Nordic folk music, mythology and film scores, recorded in Dolby Atmos with real musicians, from cello, a girls’ choir and ancient folk instruments to drums captured with more than 40 microphones. A physical, human soundscape in a time marked by speed, artificiality and distance.