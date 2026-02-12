Adam Sandler Honored With ASCAP Founders Award

Home News Samantha Breslauer February 12th, 2026 - 3:01 PM

ASCAP President Paul Williams and CEO Elizabeth Matthews presented Adam Sandler with the organization’s most prestigious songwriting honor, the ASCAP Founders Award, during a ceremony at the ASCAP Experience today.

The presentation opened with a heartfelt tribute highlighting Sandler’s body of work and his deep-rooted connection to music. The packed audience was filled with shock and excitement when he arrived on stage wearing his signature casual attire.

“We are here to give our most prestigious award for songwriting, the ASCAP Founders Award, to a comedy songwriter,” Williams said in his introduction. Sandler received a standing ovation as he approached the podium.

Accepting the award with humility, Sandler reflected on how much music has meant to him over the years. He shared that he didn’t want to do comedy at first, instead, he spent his time in a rock band which he started in the sixth grade with a friend, called Still Young. “We were both 12,” he joked.

Throughout his remarks, his passion for music and its impact on his family was clear. “[My daughters] both jam in the house all day long,” he said.

Sandler recounted being fired from two restaurants and a pharmacy while attending NYU. “You’re not good at working,” he remembered being told. He then pivoted to busking in the subway where he performed, “We’ve Only Just Begun” over and over.

Cheech and Chong were among Sandler’s inspirations. He recalled being introduced to Mo Ostin and Brooks Arthur, who produced his albums after he decided he wanted to create comedy songs and sketches rather than perform traditional stand-up.