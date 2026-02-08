California Introduces New Bill to Control Ticket Resale Prices

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 8th, 2026 - 2:55 PM

California has introduced a new bill to control ticket resale prices. This law aims to limit the high costs people often encounter when buying tickets for concerts and other events from resellers, according to NME. The bill suggests a rule that tickets can’t be resold for more than 10% over their original price. This aims to stop high resale prices when many people want tickets but there aren’t enough available, making it easier and cheaper for more people to attend events.

However, some worry this could affect how the ticket resale market works and might lead some sellers to find illegal ways around the limits. Supporters of the bill say it’s necessary to have rules for openness and fairness in an industry known for high ticket prices that upset fans. They think it will help make things fairer for buyers. On the other hand, opponents warn that this law might mess with how markets naturally work and be hard to enforce. They also point out another problem: there aren’t enough tickets not just because resellers are involved but possibly due to issues with how promoters and main sellers handle tickets from the start, which should be examined too.

This bill is part of a worldwide movement where governments are trying to manage the digital economy by protecting consumers while allowing market freedom. California is taking the lead, but it’s uncertain how other states will react and whether this approach will influence national or global rules. As talks go on, everyone involved will be watching closely to understand how these changes affect live event ticketing policies.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat