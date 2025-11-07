Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino Personally Confronts ICE In Her Neighborhood

Home News Anthony Salvato November 7th, 2025 - 1:03 AM

Photo Credit: Colin King

Best Coast singer Bethany Cosentino took to Instagram to share a scary scene in her neighborhood as ICE arrested two men on our block. The video shows the Los Angeles-based singer in a heated argument with masked ICE agents in plain clothes with bulletproof vests and rifles strapped to their sides.

Cosentino clearly stated her opinion and her urgency typing in all capital letters: “THEY ARE KIDNAPPING PEOPLE IN BROAD DAYLIGHT OFF THE STREETS”.

Cosentino explained that she was in her house when she received a text from her daughter’s nanny telling her that two men were being arrested on the street.

Cosentino went on to say, “I’ve never run out of the front door faster.”

She closed off the post urging fans, and anyone else seeing the post, to call the LA Rapid Response Line and by urging people to warn others if they saw ICE Agents in the area.

Both the post and an archived story section that remains at the top of her page that shows stills of the video and again displays the hotline number. Other sections include some close up images of the ICE Agents calling them out along with a few reposts of a GoFundMe page for the two men who were taken on her block that day. The proceeds will go to help pay for legal aid for the men as the fight to remain stateside. Cosentino posted for them again on her page and pinned it at the very top of her account.

Photo credit: Colin King

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethany Cosentino (@bethany_cosentino)