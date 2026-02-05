Billy Bragg Shares New Song “City Of Heroes” In Honor Of Minneapolis

Home News Juliet Paiz February 5th, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Billy Bragg released a timely and powerful new song, “City of Heroes,” written, recorded, and posted within 24 hours as a tribute to the people of Minneapolis. Bragg wrote the track on Sunday, January 25, and recorded it the next day at Echo Town Studio in Dorset, engineering and mixing it with Jamie Parker. The song is now available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

The song was inspired by the murder of Alex Pretti and comes on the heels of the tragic killing of Renee Good. Bragg said he felt compelled to respond in real time to the shock of witnessing acts of violence carried out in broad daylight, on camera and with little accountability. Rather than focusing solely on the perpetrators, “City of Heroes” centers on the bravery of ordinary citizens who continue to defend their neighbors in the face of heavily armed ICE agents.

Bragg explained, “The murder of Alex Pretti was horrifically shocking, all the more so as we are still reeling from the images of the murder of Renee Good. That these crimes can be committed in broad daylight, on camera, and yet no one is held accountable only adds to the injustice. I wrote this song as a tribute to the bravery of the people of Minneapolis. Their resistance is an inspiration to us all.”

Lyrically, the song draws a direct line from Martin Niemöller’s warnings about silence during the rise of fascism to today’s moment, turning historical lessons into a call to action. Yet it still features Bragg’s signature folk sound, letting the urgent and heartfelt lyrics take center stage. “City of Heroes” is a raw, immediate and moving tribute to courage, community and the power of standing up against injustice.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat