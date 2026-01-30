Echosmith’s Sydney Quiseng Announces New EP That’s My Baby For February 2026 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Steven Taylor January 30th, 2026 - 4:34 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Echosmith frontwoman Sydney Quiseng already began to make a name for herself with a solo single release earlier this month, but today the singer announced a full solo EP coming next month. That’s My Baby!, set for release on February 20th, will be the first solo album by the singer (and expecting mother). As part of the announcement, the singer shared the title track, “That’s My Baby! (On Main Street),” which can be found on her YouTube channel.

Following her last single, Quiseng continues the pop-country style in this celebratory and upbeat track, with lyrics that “celebrate both the love I found with my husband and the love I already have for my baby.” The singer also shared that it felt extra special to release the track at 8 months pregnant with her daughter. “This EP was inspired by my pregnancy,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to become a mom and I’m finally getting to step into that. It’s been really encouraging to continue to write, record, and even perform throughout my pregnancy and the making of this EP. I used to be scared of taking this next step because I really do love being an artist so much, so it’s been pretty amazing to be able to make these memories while a baby grows inside of me.”

In particular, the newly released single not only captures the singer’s love for her child, but her husband as well. “I’m very blessed to be married to somebody that I love so much, so it’s really natural for me to write songs about him,” Quiseng said. “I’ll show my husband a new song that I wrote and tell him, “this one’s about you” and he’ll say, “they’re all about me“ and we laugh. If a love song is born from a place of truly being in love, then I don’t think you can go wrong.”

That’s My Baby! is set to continue the singer’s exploration of more country and Nashville-inspired sounds with her solo career. “I’ve come to love and appreciate country music even more since coming to Nashville more often,” she said. “It’s been really fulfilling to just let myself grow into someone new, both in my music and my personal life. When you’ve done one thing for so long it can be hard to make room for change, but that’s exactly what I’ve been able to do with releasing music under my married name.”

The EP is also set for release on February 20th, which will also mark an important time for the singer. “I will only be a week and a half from my due date when my EP comes out,” said Quiseng, “so I’m planning to have a cozy night at home with my husband and friends filled with good food, a great mocktail, board games, and a fire pit. To celebrate the birth of our little girl, I’m going to take a few months off to really be present with her and my husband. I’m currently counting down the days till we get to meet her.”