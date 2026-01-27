The Black Angels Announce Spring 2026 North American ‘Passover’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 5:14 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, The Black Angels‘ debut album, Passover, turns 20 in April and to celebrate, the band will be playing the album in full on tour this spring. L.A. Witch will join for all dates, which start at Austin Psych Fest on May 9 and wrap up in Kansas City on June 1. The NYC stop on the tour is May 20, at Brooklyn Steel and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, January 30, at 10a.m. local time by clicking here.

Black Angel Tour Dates

3/7 – 2026 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center (w/ Interpol)

5/9 – 2026 – Austin, TX – Austin Psych Fest 2026

5/13 – 2026 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

5/14 – 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

5/15 – 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

5/16 – 2026 – Asheville, NC – Burial Beer Forestry Camp

5/17 – 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

5/19 – 2026 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/20, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/21, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/22- 2026 – Boston, MA – Royale

5/23 – 2026 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

5/25 – 2026 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

5/26 – 2026 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/28 – 2026 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

5/29 – 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

5/30 – 2026 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

5/31 – 2026 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

6/1 – 2026 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat