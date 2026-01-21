Austin Psych Fest 2026 Lineup Featuring The Flaming Lips, Melody’s Echo Chamber, The Black Angels & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 21st, 2026 - 8:00 AM

The organizers for Austin Psych Fest have announced the event’s 2026 lineup featuring The Flaming Lips, The Black Angels and Thee Sacred Souls as headliners. The music festival is set to take place at The Far Out Lounge from May 8 through 10.

Friday’s lineup consists of the aforementioned headliners The Flaming Lips, DIIV, Momma, Glare, Boogarins, Holy Wave and Starcleaner Reunion. The list of performers for Saturday include The Black Angels performing Passover in full for its 20th anniversary, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Ty Segall, New Candy’s, Al Qasar, Grocery Bag, Annabelle Chairlegs and Strange Lot. Sunday will feature performances from Thee Sacred Souls, La Lom, Trish Toledo, Night Beats, Dumbo Gets Mad, Money Chicha, Como Las Movies and DJ Adrian Quesada.

Last year’s lineup included Explosions In The Sky, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Dinosaur Jr, Yo La Tengo and many more. The event’s 2026 performers have remained quite active these past couple of years with Melody’s Echo Chamber releasing her new album Unclouded while DIIV shared a new concert film and live album Boiled Alive back in December. Ty Segall, of course has also kept quite busy releasing Possession in 2025 as well as Three Bells and Love Rudiments in 2024.

How To Buy Tickets & Passes For Austin Psych Fest 2026

Single day tickets and three day passes are available for purchase here. A three day pass starts at $287 for GA and $624 for deluxe while single day tickets start at $98 for GA and $211 for deluxe. A two day pass for Friday and Saturday is also available for $185.

Featured image photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva