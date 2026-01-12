Zach Bryan Releases All Acoustic Version Of New Album With Heaven On Top

Just days after the release of his new album, With Heaven On Top, Zach Bryan has delivered a stripped-down version titled With Heaven On Top Acoustic, which features 24 tracks with just vocals and guitar along with alternative cover art. The digital set is broken down into two parts: the acoustic version (Disc One) and the second half (Disc Two) completes the original 25 track album with a total of 49 tracks altogether.
The complete set of songs was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The physical release dates for vinyl and CD to be confirmed shortly and people can click HERE to pre-order.
With Heaven On Top Acoustic Track List
Disc One
- Runny Eggs
- Appetite
- DeAnn’s Denim
- Say Why
- Drowning
- Santa Fe
- Skin
- Dry Deserts
- Bad News
- South and Pine
- Cannonball
- Slicked Back
- Anyways
- If They Come Lookin’
- Rivers and Creeks
- Plastic Cigarette
- You Can Still Come Home
- Aeroplane
- Always Willin’
- Miles
- All Good Things Past
- Camper
- Sundown Girls
- With Heaven On Top
Disc Two: (original album)
- Down, Down, Stream
- Runny Eggs
- Appetite
- DeAnn’s Denim
- Say Why
- Drowning
- Santa Fe
- Skin
- Dry Deserts
- Bad News
- South and Pine
- Cannonball
- Slicked Back
- Anyways
- If They Come Lookin’
- Rivers and Creeks
- Plastic Cigarette
- You Can Still Come Home
- Aeroplane
- Always Willin’
- Miles
- All Good Things Past
- Camper
- Sundown Girls
- With Heaven On Top
Photo Credit: Colin Hancock