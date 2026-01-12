Zach Bryan Releases All Acoustic Version Of New Album With Heaven On Top

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 2:14 PM

Just days after the release of his new album, With Heaven On Top, Zach Bryan has delivered a stripped-down version titled With Heaven On Top Acoustic, which features 24 tracks with just vocals and guitar along with alternative cover art. The digital set is broken down into two parts: the acoustic version (Disc One) and the second half (Disc Two) completes the original 25 track album with a total of 49 tracks altogether.

The complete set of songs was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The physical release dates for vinyl and CD to be confirmed shortly and people can click HERE to pre-order.

With Heaven On Top Acoustic Track List

Disc One

Runny Eggs Appetite DeAnn’s Denim Say Why Drowning Santa Fe Skin Dry Deserts Bad News South and Pine Cannonball Slicked Back Anyways If They Come Lookin’ Rivers and Creeks Plastic Cigarette You Can Still Come Home Aeroplane Always Willin’ Miles All Good Things Past Camper Sundown Girls With Heaven On Top

Disc Two: (original album)

Down, Down, Stream Runny Eggs Appetite DeAnn’s Denim Say Why Drowning Santa Fe Skin Dry Deserts Bad News South and Pine Cannonball Slicked Back Anyways If They Come Lookin’ Rivers and Creeks Plastic Cigarette You Can Still Come Home Aeroplane Always Willin’ Miles All Good Things Past Camper Sundown Girls With Heaven On Top