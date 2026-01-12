mxdwn Music

Zach Bryan Releases All Acoustic Version Of New Album With Heaven On Top

January 12th, 2026 - 2:14 PM

Just days after the release of his new album, With Heaven On Top, Zach Bryan has delivered a stripped-down version titled With Heaven On Top Acoustic, which features 24 tracks with just vocals and guitar along with alternative cover art. The digital set is broken down into two parts: the acoustic version (Disc One) and  the second half (Disc Two) completes the original 25 track album with a total of 49 tracks altogether.

The complete set of songs was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The physical release dates for vinyl and CD to be confirmed shortly and people can click HERE to pre-order.

With Heaven On Top Acoustic Track List

Disc One

  1. Runny Eggs
  2. Appetite
  3. DeAnn’s Denim
  4. Say Why
  5. Drowning
  6. Santa Fe
  7. Skin
  8. Dry Deserts
  9. Bad News
  10. South and Pine
  11. Cannonball
  12. Slicked Back
  13. Anyways
  14. If They Come Lookin’
  15. Rivers and Creeks
  16. Plastic Cigarette
  17. You Can Still Come Home
  18. Aeroplane
  19. Always Willin’
  20. Miles
  21. All Good Things Past
  22. Camper
  23. Sundown Girls
  24. With Heaven On Top

Disc Two: (original album)

  1. Down, Down, Stream
  2. Runny Eggs
  3. Appetite
  4. DeAnn’s Denim
  5. Say Why
  6. Drowning
  7. Santa Fe
  8. Skin
  9. Dry Deserts
  10. Bad News
  11. South and Pine
  12. Cannonball
  13. Slicked Back
  14. Anyways
  15. If They Come Lookin’
  16. Rivers and Creeks
  17. Plastic Cigarette
  18. You Can Still Come Home
  19. Aeroplane
  20. Always Willin’
  21. Miles
  22. All Good Things Past
  23. Camper
  24. Sundown Girls
  25. With Heaven On Top

 

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

