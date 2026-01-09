Lily Allen Live Debuts “Pussy Palace,” “Tennis” & “Just Enough” During Chateau Marmont Show

Home News Steven Taylor January 9th, 2026 - 3:46 PM

Singer-songwriter Lily Allen performed a showing at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont, which came packed with a variety of live debuts for tracks off her recently released and acclaimed West End Girl album. According to NME.com, the intimate performance by Allen – which comes before a series of North American performances in March and a later UK and Ireland tour in the summer – was the live debut of the tracks “Pussy Palace,” “Tennis” as well as “Just Enough.” Videos of Allen’s performances found their way online, including an Instagram video uploaded to her own official account.

As well as including “Tennis,” “Just Enough” and the fan-favorite “Pussy Palace” in the five-track performance, Allen also played “Sleepwalking” and “Madeline,” both which were recently live debuted with Allen’s appearance on Saturday Night Live last month. This set at the Chateau Marmont may be the polar opposite atmosphere of a late night talk show, but it was still one fans loved all the same, especially coming ahead of a packed and highly anticipated tour series. The performance also featured many more personal moments from Allen, such as a moment where Allen laughs after a crowd member interjects alongside a song. She also made a sarcastic joke about the origins of her songs, staying how none of them are “based on real-life experiences, and these things definitely did not happen at this hotel!”