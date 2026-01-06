Joyce Manor Share Dynamic New Single “I Know Where Mark Chen Lives”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 6:07 PM

According to floodmagazine.com, Joyce Manor has paid tribute to one of their favorite songwriters on the new single, “I Know Where Mark Chen Lives,” which is the latest taste from their up coming album, I Used to Go to This Bar. As a whole, the ditty is awesome by how the hard-charging homage begins with a chugging guitar melody before a catchy singalong chorus gives the song a propulsive pop feel. “I just love Mark’s songwriting and voice,” said Barry Johnson.

“Lyrically, the song was inspired by bandmate Chase Knobbe and I hanging out,” he added, “drinking and smoking weed and laughing about stuff and we were talking about how when weed clubs first started, they’d give you a free dab and the budtender would do a dab with you. Dabs are insanely gnarly. I was cracking myself up imagining some 19-year-old girl that just did her third dab of the hour before getting robbed at gunpoint, because they’d always get robbed as cash businesses. That’s the imagery of the song: Those early days when weed was still not super fully legal. It was like the Wild West, a little bit.”