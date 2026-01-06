Burton Cummings & Randy Bachman Speak On Reclaiming Rights To The Guess Who Name

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 5:53 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, in a new interview with Tom Power, host of “Q” on Canada’s CBC Radio One, lead singer Burton Cummings and guitarist Randy Bachman spoke about their upcoming tour together as The Guess Who for the first time in 23 years. After settling a trademark lawsuit with two other members of the band in 2024, the pair will tour their native Canada starting on May 26 at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Asked by Power how it felt for them to finally reclaim The Guess Who name, Cummings said: “Well, first of all, Randy and I were both very upset with what the fake band had done. At first, it didn’t bother me so much, but it went on and on. We kept thinking it would end, and the fake band went on and on and on. And Garry Peterson, I think, was sanctioning a lot of that. And it was just — enough was enough already. So Randy and I, we got together and we decided, ‘Look, this has to stop.’ He has kids and grandkids and they were seeing online The Guess Who and they were kind of wondering, ‘Well, is Randy gonna be there tonight? Is my grandfather gonna be there?’ And this fake band, they used to actually take our albums to meet-and-greets after the shows and sign their names on our pictures. So we had — for me, anyway, and I can’t speak for him, but I know he feels a lot of the same things — I had just had enough. I said, ‘Whatever it costs, let’s get the best lawyers. Let’s stop this.”

Bachman add: “We would get fan mail but after the fact. But because of COVID and everybody getting their own phones, we would get things like,’We just drove 300 miles with our family and our grandkids to hear this song they’ve been hearing all their life, and here are these guys on stage saying how they wrote ‘These Eyes’ and ‘American Woman’. They weren’t even alive when you had to hit songs.’ And they would send us the clips… They did own the name. They had copywritten [sic] and trademarked the name. We couldn’t do that, but we got them on false impersonation, fraud — they’re fraudulating [sic] the fans, using [Burton’s] voice and songs we wrote to promote the show.”