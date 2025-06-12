Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Return to Perform as The Guess Who For The First Time in 23 Years During Rock Legends Cruise XIII

Home News Trent Tournour June 12th, 2025 - 9:07 AM

Guess who’s back in action? The Guess Who. The classic 70s duo of Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings is reuniting after 23 years apart to perform on the 13th rock legends cruise which sets sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida through the Caribbean from February 23-27 2026.

The band broke up in 2007 after a successful 30+ year original run which was primarily highlighted by their 1970 album American Woman which featured such classic hits as “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “Undun,” “American Woman,” “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature,” and “No Time.” With such undeniable hits as these, a trip through the Caribbean with the newly reunited rockers sounds like a dream come true. It seems likely that Burton Cummings will also play music from his illustrious solo career as part of their set. With notable songs from his 1978 album Dream of a Child. It’s also not out of the question that fans will be able to hear some material Randy Bachman’s later group Bachman-Turner Overdrive

The rest of the lineup for the floating festival is pretty solid as well featuring legendary hitmakers such as The Gene Simmons Band, Loverboy, Blue Oyster Cult, Jefferson Starship and many more classic artists with even more waiting to be announced.

More information can be found at www.rocklegendscruise.com.