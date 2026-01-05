Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein Joins Katie & Allison Crutchfield Onstage For Cover Of Sonic Youth’s “Kool Thing”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 1:34 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, for the second year in a row, twin sisters and collaborators Katie and Allison Crutchfield and actress and comedian D’Arcy Carden celebrated their shared birthday with a guest-filled, all-covers Los Angeles show. This year’s edition happened at El Rey Theatre and on hand for the occasion were Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein (who joined them in a cover of Sonic Youth’s “Kool Thing,” writing “fulfilled my teenage dreams of covering Kool Thing” in an Instagram story), MUNA’s Katie Gavin (who did Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away”), Audrey Hobert (who covered one Direction’s “Steal My Girl”), former SNL castmembers Bowen Yang (who covered Phantom Planet’s “California”) and Will Forte (Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”), Kevin Morby (who did Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova”) and Whitmer Thomas (who covered Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes you Happy”).

Katie sang lead on a rendition of The Cranberries’ “Dreams,” Allison on Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” and Michelle Branch’s “Everywhere,” and D’Arcy on Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” and Cake’s “The Distance.” Everyone came back out for the finale for a rendition of The Who’s “Baba O’Riley.” The whole thing looked like a lot of fun.