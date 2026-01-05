NEW MUSIC ALERT: Audrey Nuna & King Mala Join Forces For Moody Cover Of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

Today, Riot Games kicks off the 2026 VALORANT Season Start with a dark and seductive reimagining of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Rising alt-pop artist King Mala joins forces with KPop Demon Hunters’ standout Audrey Nuna to transform the early-2000s classic into a brooding electronic-pop anthem. Their haunting, moody vocals breathe new life into the iconic track as well.

“Being invited into the Riot Games and VALORANT world is something I’ll never forget,” shares Mala. “The chance to reimagine a song I’ve loved for so long was already huge, but finding out that Audrey – one of the artists who inspires me most – would be part of it too made it unforgettable. I’m truly so stoked to have been a part of such an incredible experience.”

