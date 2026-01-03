Prince’s “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain” More Than Double in Streams After the Stranger Things 5 Finale

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 3rd, 2026 - 2:44 PM

Prince’s famous songs “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain” have become very popular again. After the last episode of Stranger Things Season 5 aired, twice as many people started streaming these classic tracks. According to NME, many new listeners are discovering Prince’s music for the first time, while old fans are getting excited about his work all over again. This renewed interest has brought lots of attention to these classics and confirmed their importance in today’s pop culture.

Including Prince’s legendary music in the popular TV show has been a smart move by its creators, who recognize how important his work is. Stranger Things, famous for celebrating 1980s culture, picks soundtracks that strengthen the story and bring old hits back to life so they connect with today’s viewers. By using Prince’s songs, the show taps into his timeless appeal, attracting longtime fans and introducing him to new audiences. This choice has led more people to stream his music recently. It shows not only how powerful Prince’s influence remains over time but also illustrates how well-placed media choices can boost a show’s impact by linking past and present through music.

The finale became a big cultural event, making viewers feel even more connected to the series and its music. As fans went back to streaming platforms to experience it again, Prince’s songs gained renewed attention. This trend highlights the close connection between popular media and music streaming, showing how a well-loved TV show can revive old classics. Thanks to the buzz created by Stranger Things, Prince’s music continues to reach people of all ages, proving that great songs never get old.