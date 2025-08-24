Prince’s Estate Responds to “Frivolous Lawsuit” filed by Apollonia

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 24th, 2025 - 2:12 PM

Apollonia Kotero, known for her role in “Purple Rain,” is suing Prince’s estate. The lawsuit is about disagreements over royalties and her work with Prince. According to NME, Apollonia claims she hasn’t received all the money and recognition she deserves for her contributions. However, the estate of Prince quickly downplayed the importance of this lawsuit by calling it minor and lacking real substance. They believe it’s more focused on getting media attention than addressing any serious legal issues. The estate says they have met all contractual obligations as agreed when Prince was alive, insisting there has been no breach in following those terms. They stand firm that Apollonia’s claims are not valid given these fulfilled agreements.

In their response, representatives of Prince’s estate emphasized that they are fully dedicated to respecting his wishes and maintaining his legacy. They stated they want to wisely use resources to remember and protect Prince’s significant musical and cultural impact. Rather than getting involved in what they see as pointless legal fights, they’re focusing on projects that match Prince’s artistic goals. This way, his innovative work will keep inspiring people around the world.

This situation shows how tricky it is to handle the estate of a famous artist like Prince. He left behind not just his music and rights, but also an important cultural legacy. To sort this out, there needs to be careful talks among former collaborators, family members, and lawyers—each with their own agendas. Apollonia, who worked closely with Prince in the past, has had her claims turned down by those managing his estate and now faces a tough choice on what to do next. Her response could influence similar cases in the future and might alter how others deal with such estates going forward.