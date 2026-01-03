Joji Shares Melancholic New Single “Love You Less”

Home News Steven Taylor January 3rd, 2026 - 2:26 PM

Singer-songwriter Joji kicked off the new year with a new single in preparation of an upcoming album. “LOVE YOU LESS” comes ahead of the artist’s coming fourth studio album Piss In The Wind which is set to drop on February 6th, 2026. “LOVE YOU LESS” was released alongside a 360° music video yesterday, which can be found on Joji’s YouTube channel.

The track kicks off with some hazy, lo-fi instrumentations including a melancholic guitar and steady drumwork. The video shows computer generated imagery of the main character – the perspective we follow across the video – entering a spaceship flying through a city under siege and entering space where they encounter all sorts of sci-fi and trippy visuals. One commenter on the video humorously describes the contrasting visuals and audio with the joke “crying while feeling like a star wars character.” Indeed, the song features Joji singing in a moody tone about an unbalanced and toxic relationship, with one party being fully committed and obsessed while the other grows further distant and disinterested. One is left to carry the effort and energy of both parties, the singer asking “If I love you less, will you love me more?”

Piss In The Wind, Joji’s coming fourth studio album set for release on February 6th, “is set to bridge Joji’s sonic past and present balancing melancholic, brooding writing with gritty yet atmospheric production.” “LOVE YOU LESS” follows previous singles, “If It Only Gets Better,” “Past Won’t Leave My Bed” and “PIXELATED KISSES” also off the coming album.