Joji Returns With Brand New Single “Pixelated Kisses”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 22nd, 2025 - 2:52 PM

Joji is back with his new single “Pixelated Kisses,” his first release since “Smithereens” in 2022. The track has that bass-heavy sound that Joji has always embodied, but this time it hits harder than his recent work while still keeping his signature tone. It’s sharp and catchy, showing a side of Joji that feels both familiar and new.

He wrote, produced and recorded the track himself. The production leans into heavy bass and tight percussion, layered under vocals that cut through with a mix of emotions. Since breaking out in 2017, Joji has built a world around mixing different sounds and moods. From “Ballads 1” and “Nectar” to “Smithereens”, his music has ranged from soft and slow to raw and experimental. Songs like “Slow Dancing in the Dark” and “Glimpse of Us” made him one of the most distinctive artists in his genre and his live shows from Coachella to sold-out arena tours have only grown that reach.

“Pixelated Kisses” shows that Joji can shift gears easily without losing what makes his music stand out. Fans have expressed their excitement with comments such as “Bro tell me now if I gotta start saving for concert tickets,” “bro finally know his password” and “TE EXTRAÑE PAPÁ JOJIII” (Translation: I missed you Papa Joji) which can all be found under the first Instagram post that notified fans that new music is on the way on October 13.