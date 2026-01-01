Foals Tease Potential New Album in New Year’s IG Post

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2026 - 4:41 PM

According to NME.com, the Foals have teased a new studio album by describing 2026 as “the year of The Fire Horse”. The band has not released a record since 2022’s Life Is Yours but in a post on social media today, they have strongly hinted that a new album will be on its way later this year. On Instagram, the Foals wrote: “HNY! 2026…The Year of The Fire Horse”.

The post came alongside a photo of a recording studio and a white board chart that appears to show the recording parts of various songs. The news comes just weeks after frontman Yannis Philippakis spoke about the possibility of a new record by telling Rolling Stone UK back in December: “I’m thinking about a Foals record, for sure. We just took a holiday together in Iceland and we were chatting about a record, so I reckon next year, keep your eyes peeled.”

Back in 2024, Philippakis told NME that the band’s next album “could be the best Foals record yet”. He said at the time that the band “really want to have some time at home and apart to individually get replenished and be inspired butnot make one out of a knee-jerk sense of obligation. We want the next record to be really special.”

