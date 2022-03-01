Foals Announce New Album Life Is Yours For June 2022

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 11:42 AM

Foals revealed today that their highly-anticipated seventh studio album titled Life Is Yours will be released June 17 via ADA. The album will include previously-released singles “Wake Me Up” and “2AM.”

The album originated in the lead members’ – Jimmy Smith and Jack Bevan – south London rehearsal space during the winter lockdown. Feeling the isolation, the duo wrote songs in the album with a brighter future in mind. Portugal. The Man’s John Hill and Tame Impala’s Dan Carey will be featured on the album, among others.

Life Is Yours aligns itself with the bright beam of optimism lost over the past two years. The overall sound throughout the album promotes a sense of unity and progression that shows no intention of slowing down.

Foals will also be headlining at UK’s Latitude Festival on July 23, ending the band’s hiatus from touring. The full track list for the upcoming album, Life Is Yours, can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Life is Yours

1. ‘Life Is Yours’

2. ‘Wake Me Up’

3. ‘2am’

4. ‘2001’

5. ‘(summer sky)’

6. ‘Flutter’

7. ‘Looking High’

8. ‘Under The Radar’

9. ‘Crest of the Wave’

10. ‘The Sound’

11. ‘Wild Green’