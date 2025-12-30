France Adds Electronic Music To UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List Including Air, Daft Punk, Jean-Michel Jarre & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 7:55 PM

France has officially added electronic music to its national Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, marking a decisive step toward a future UNESCO application. The announcement, reported by Le Figaro, highlights nearly a century of electronic innovation, from the 1928 Ondes Martenot to the global impact of the French Touch with the likes of Air, Cassius, Daft Punk and Justice, citing Jean-Michel Jarre as one of the movement’s foundational figures.

Electronic music is now acknowledged as a living cultural practice shaping France’s artistic identity. Jarre’s groundbreaking 1976 album, Oxygène helped propel the genre onto the world stage and his decades-long role as a UNESCO Ambassador has seen him a leading advocate for the recognition of intangible culture.

On November 1, the artist performed a large-scale concert at Registan Square in Samarkand during UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference. Reacting to the inscription, Jarre said: “I’m glad to see that electronic music is finally taking its place within world heritage, especially after more than three decades of commitment as a UNESCO Ambassador and spokesperson for intangible culture.”

The recognition underscores the genre’s enduring artistic, social and historical significance. For over five decades, Jarre has continually expanded the possibilities of electronic sound and large-scale performance, staging landmark concerts at iconic cultural and UNESCO World Heritage sites including the Pyramids of Giza, the Forbidden City, the Eiffel Tower, Versailles, Masada, Pompeii and most recently, Samarkand.