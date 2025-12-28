Toto, Christopher Cross & The Romantics Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Anthony Salvato December 28th, 2025 - 11:12 PM

A major team up and tour was announced earlier this month as the iconic bands Toto and The Romantics announced they would team up for a summer tour with singer Christopher Cross. The trio will hit the road this summer to make 32 stops on their tour beginning in Bethel, New York on July 15.

Toto is coming off the back of a record setting few years where they saw their hits “Africa” and “Hold The Line” surpassing two billion and one billion streams respectively while some of their members also toured with rock and roll hall of famer Ringo Starr as a part of his All Starr band.

One of the other coheadliners The Romantics has experienced some recent success of their own as well. With the release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie which debuted back in 2023, the band received a spike in their streaming as the song was prominently featured in the film.

Singer and five time Grammy-winner Christopher Cross will join the two groups as a special guest throughout the tour as well. Cross has been active recently in his own right, releasing some new albums and rereleasing some other projects since his massive debut back in 1979 with his self titled album.

The tour, as previously mentioned, will open in New York and stick around in the northeast and New England with stops in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maine, and Pennsylvania before closing out the first month of the tour in the southeast with stops in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida to open the month of August. They will make a few stops in Texas and before setting out west for performances in California, Washington, Utah and more. The finale of the tour finds the three artists traveling back east for some shows in Michigan and later the last show in Toronto.

For fans, this will be a great time to hear some classics from some infamous performers to fill out what should be a lengthy, and fun summer tour.

7/15 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/16 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

7/23 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/25 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/26 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/29 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/31 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/01 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/02 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/04 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf

8/05 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

8/07 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/08 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/10 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

8/11 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/12 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/14 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater

8/15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8/19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/21 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/22 Denver, CO Ball Arena

8/24 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater

8/26 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/28 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater

8/29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/30 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre