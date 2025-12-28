Kreator Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Anthony Salvato December 28th, 2025 - 11:01 PM

German heavy metal band Kreator announced their return as they are set to hit the road this summer, their first tour stateside since 2024. The tour includes 13 stops, all within the month of May, across 12 states and three major festivals. Early on in the next calendar year, Kreator will release their 16th studio album titled Krushers of the World. The project will feature 10 new tracks including some that have already been released.

The tour will kick off in Florida at the Revolution Live festival down in Fort Lauderdale before making one more stop in Daytona beach before the group makes their push north. Kreator will head up through the south before making their way up to the north east for shows in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania before making their second stop at a festival at the Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

They will then head over to the midwest for a spell before heading south east towards Maryland for the Maryland Deathfest towards the end of May before rounding out the tour the next day in Huntington, New York. Until then, and to keep their fans bought in before the tour and album release, the group released a new single titled “Satanic Anarchy”. Kreator also recently released a video to accompany the track. It will be a busy start to the new year and an even busier spring for Kreator, but for fans, there will be plenty to look forward to coming up in the new year.

5/7/26—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Revolution Live*

5/8/26—Daytona Beach, FL—Welcome to Rockville

5/10/26—Atlanta, GA—The Masquerade

5/11/26—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine

5/12/26—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz

5/14/26—Worcester, MA—Palladium

5/15/26—McKees Rocks, PA—Roxian Theatre

5/16/26—Columbus, OH—Sonic Temple*

5/18/26—Davenport, IA—Capitol Theatre

5/19/26—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

5/20/26—Chicago, IL—Romova Theatre

5/22/26—Baltimore, MD—Maryland Deathfest*

5/23/26—Huntington, NY—Paramount

*FESTIVAL