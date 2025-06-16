Three Of The Beatles Sons Join Forces On New Mantra Of The Cosmos Song “Rip Off”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 16th, 2025 - 6:50 PM

Three sons of the former members of The Beatles have teamed up on a new Mantra Of The Cosmos song. Their song, “Rip Off,” has vocals by Shaun Ryder, James McCartney and Sean Lennon and also features Zak Starkey. The new song does not really sound similar to a Beatles song at all. There is definitely a constant strum of a guitar throughout the song, however, the drums go along to a fun beat. While they did sing, there is also a part where they do not really sing and pretty much talk while the harmonies are in the background.

Watch and listen to the clip of “Rip Off.”

The clip was posted on Instagram by Starkey, who had a visual along with it. In bright colors, the featured artists were shown with their picture and their name. This is not the first time the sons of The Beatles members have come together to create a song. Last year, Lennon and McCartney teamed up and released their song “Primrose Hill.” According to an article by Stereogum, Starkey has been in the news frequently since he has been fired, unfired and then fired again from his job as the Who’s touring drummer. Even through all the drama of his recent drumming gig, he mentioned the new song in an interview. “It’s like Mantra Of The Cosmos with them in it,” said Starkey. “It’s Sean Of The Cosmos and James Of The Cosmos; it’s still my band.”