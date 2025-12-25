Deer Tick Share New Song “Light Up Reindeer”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2025 - 6:40 AM

Just in time for the holiday season, Deer Tick has released their brand new song,“Light Up Reindeer.” The timing and the title may conjure up warm feelings of seasonal tidings but the sentiment is a bit more evergreen and universal, which is a bulb burning with a darker glow amidst the holiday decorations.

“Light Up Reindeer’ is about the interior conversation you have with yourself when you’re trying to talk yourself away from your darkest thoughts,” says Ian O‘Neil about the song. “Useless, intrusive thinking puts a distance between the best part of ourselves and the people we love most. I wrote this song up in my son’s bedroom. It really came together when I put the cowbell on at the last moment.”

Recorded and produced by the band at their Rhode Island studio, The Mule Barn, the song was engineered by Dennis Ryan and mixed by Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets in Pawtucket, RI. For more than two decades, Deer Tick have held their ground as one of the most enduringly vital forces in American indie-rock. Founded by singer/guitarist John McCauley in 2004, with their longtime lineup also including guitarist O’Neil, drummer Dennis Ryan and bassist Christopher Ryan

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer