Deer Tick Parodies ‘How-To’ Videos New Single & Video for “If I Try To Leave”

Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today rock band Deer Tick released “If I Try To Leave,” which is the final single for their upcoming album Emotional Contracts. The album will be released on June 16 by ATO Records.

The album is the first ever co-write between band members John McCauley and Ian O’Neil. Deer Tick‘s latest tune is accompanied by a Ian Stroud-directed video that parodies “how-to” videos on the internet, featuring questionable culinary delights courtesy of Farideh Sadeghin.

“If I Try To Leave” is partly inspired by the warmth and grit of Keith Richards’s solo records, builds a sublimely bombastic backdrop to the song’s lucid self-revelation and illuminating Deer Tick’s undeniable gift for twisting melancholy into something glorious.

In the press release McCauley explains the meaning behind the band‘s latest song.

“The overall theme of this song is family and how I’ve come to rely on it,” explains McCauley. “I need my family as a grounding force in my life. My survival depends on it, and I like it that way.”

“If I Try To Leave” follows the flourishing radio-hit “Forgiving Ties,” which debuted as the number one most added track at AAA radio and “Once In A Lifetime” earned a praise and support from Brooklyn Vegan, SPIN, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Relix and more.