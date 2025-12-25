Barry Manilow Speaks About Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 25th, 2025 - 2:08 PM

Barry Manilow has revealed that he is facing a serious health challenge with a lung cancer diagnosis. The music legend shared the news in a heartfelt message to fans, reflecting on his long career and expressing gratitude for the support he has received from followers around the world. In opening up about his condition, Manilow also emphasized his optimism about treatment and recovery.

According to CNN, the 82-year-old singer posted on social media that doctors found a cancerous spot on his left lung after an MRI was ordered following several weeks of bronchitis and a relapse. The scan detected the tumor early, which Manilow described as “pure luck and a great doctor” because the finding came before the cancer had a chance to spread.

Manilow is scheduled to undergo surgery in late December to remove the spot. His doctors do not believe chemotherapy or radiation will be necessary at this stage, and he plans to take about a month to recover. Because of the upcoming surgery and recovery period, he has postponed ten concerts originally scheduled for January, rescheduling them for February through April, with his return to the stage beginning around Valentine’s weekend.

Despite his diagnosis, Manilow remains positive, noting that he feels well and has no symptoms. He even joked that simple comforts like chicken soup and reruns of “I Love Lucy” will be part of his recovery. Beyond the physical treatment, he encouraged fans to seek medical attention if they notice symptoms, underscoring the importance of early detection.

Manilow’s career has spanned decades with hits like “Mandy” and “Copacabana,” and he remains committed to performing for his fans. His willingness to speak candidly about his health brings attention to lung cancer and a reminder of the realities many face with serious diagnoses.