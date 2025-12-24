Bella Rios Releases a New Take on The Classic Holiday Song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Home News Emily Lopez December 24th, 2025 - 12:24 PM

The original version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was released in 1944 by Frank Loesser. The song never mentions Christmas, but the cold season it takes place in soon made it a beloved classic for the Christmas season. While artists like Ella Fitzgerald and Idina Menzel have released their own role-swapped versions of the original that depicts a man leaving a woman who it trying to get him to stay, traditionally, the song is performed in a manner similar to that of the original.

Bella Rios is leaving her mark this holiday season by releasing her own role-swapped version. On November 7, Rios released her own version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” in which she is joined by singer-songwriter Benjamin Foley as she adds her own original spin to the song. In a statement, the song is described to offer “a playful, gender-flipped twist on the classic holiday call-and-response duet as she confidently steps into the role typically sung by a man.”

For those who are interested in hearing the new release for the holiday season, the song can be found on Apple Music or any other platform where music can be found. In case fans of the song have missed it, Rios also released her own version of the Christmas classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” shortly after “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was released, and it is now available to listen to wherever music is found. This was a great way to end the year, as Rios just released a new album Right Now in July.