mxdwn Premiere: Bella Rios Shares Empowering New Single & Video “Ever After”

Skyy Rincon March 22nd, 2024 - 8:00 AM

Nashville-based rising pop star Bella Rios just dropped her new single “Ever After” alongside an empowering music video. The song and accompanying video alike were produced with the goal of telling a satisfying story of revenge in the aftermath of a toxic relationship.

The visual features an all-girl backing band and raw, undeniable energy as the group confronts a boy head on. Rios remains unafraid of wearing her sonic influences on her sleeve. Some of her idols include rock icons like Queen, Aerosmith and Fleetwood Mac as well as pop darlings such as Adele, P!nk and Lady Gaga. “Ever After” itself reminisces Olivia Rodrigo’s style of pop rock fusion with pop punk inspired guitars and an individual current of honest, authentic lyricism leading the charge, propelling the track forward towards its electrifying conclusion.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Rios offered, “This whole experience feels so surreal. I have held onto ‘Ever After’ for a long time, spent a lot of time contemplating exactly how I wanted it to be with respect

to its production, performance, accompanying imagery, and everything in between. Finally being able to share a project that means so much to me and that I feel is 100% what I imagined it being is so exciting. The making of the music video, especially during the filming of the band performance scene, was such a badass moment where it really hit me that my vision for this song was finally being realized. It truly was one of the most amazing, satisfying, healing, and empowering feelings.”