Zu Drops New Single “Kether”

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 21st, 2025 - 4:34 PM

The Italian instrumental band ZU has just released a new single called “Kether,” along with an eye-catching video. This song is from their upcoming double album, Ferrum Sidereum, which will be available on January 9, 2026. The track is already getting attention and offers a sneak peek into the larger project produced by famous sound engineer Marc Urselli. “Kether” explores mystical symbols, focusing on its connections to Kabbalah as explained by Massimo Pupillo from the band ZU. In Kabbalah, “Kether” means crown and represents the highest spiritual energy. By exploring this concept, Pupillo shows ZU’s dedication to blending ancient wisdom with their modern music style.

ZU has just released their seventeenth album, a significant step in their career. The new album is called Ferrum Sidereum, which means “Iron of the Stars.” It draws inspiration from the ancient and spiritual importance of meteorites. This theme is further connected to history by mentioning how meteoric iron was used in artifacts like Tutankhamun’s dagger, highlighting ZU’s aim to capture this celestial link in their music. The trio took over a year to carefully create Ferrum Sidereum, spending lots of time rehearsing and recording in Bologna. Before this, Pupillo and drummer Paolo Mongardi spent two years working on new music ideas in a basement in Imola. Their hard work led to unique album tracks that break away from traditional styles with their big, epic sound.

Urselli joined ZU and added a fresh element to their music. Having worked with famous artists like Laurie Anderson and Lou Reed, he guided ZU in turning their raw energy into a polished and engaging sound. The outcome is an 80-minute piece that mixes pure emotion with detailed production, showcasing how ZU has grown while staying true to themselves. Founded in 1999, ZU has always experimented with different music styles. They blend progressive rock, metal, industrial, and jazz together smoothly. By not sticking to one genre, they have gained many loyal fans who appreciate their bold approach to music.